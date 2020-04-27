WATCH | Cuban medical team arrives in SA to bolster fight against virus

More than 200 medical health specialists from Cuba have arrived in SA to bolster efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The group consists of experts in epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health, family physicians, health care technology engineers and experts to provide technical assistance.

“Cuba is known for its disaster preparedness and its consistent deployment of medical brigades for disaster relief wherever required,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Sunday.