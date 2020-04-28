South Africa

700 jobs at risk as SA Express is placed under provisional liquidation

28 April 2020 - 15:26 By TimesLIVE
The high court in Johannesburg ruled that the ailing airline was unlikely to be able to continue operating into the future.
Image: Turners Travel via Twitter

SA Express has been placed under provisional liquidation, putting 700 jobs at risk should the liquidation be made final.

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday ruled that the ailing airline, which was placed into business rescue in February, was unlikely to be able to continue operating into the future.

A liquidator will be appointed, and the court said affected parties need to put forward why the airline should not be liquidated, Daily Maverick reported.

Should the liquidation be made permanent, 691 jobs at the airline would be lost.

The business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, had in March launched the court application to provisionally liquidate SA Express.

Attempts to contact the public enterprises department for comment were unsuccessful.

