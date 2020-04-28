COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA edges closer to end of level 5 of lockdown

April 28 2020 - 08:56

Pineapple sales soar to 90,000 in a day from 10,000 amid booze ban

Home brewing during the Covid-19 ban on alcohol sales pushes up the price of pineapple, while potatoes and avocados are cheaper.

Four weeks into lockdown and without a rotisserie chicken in sight, South Africans are reconnecting with their kitchens. But it’s not demand for humble ingredients such as potatoes, garlic or onions that is rising exponentially, but rather pineapples.

This is probably not because homebound South Africans have a hankering for a Southeast Asian-inspired stir-fry or even a (deeply underrated) Hawaiian pizza. Rather, the right combination of pineapple, sugar and yeast can result in an alcoholic brew with a kick — something consumers are craving amid prohibition.