COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA edges closer to end of level 5 of lockdown
April 28 2020 - 08:56
Pineapple sales soar to 90,000 in a day from 10,000 amid booze ban
Home brewing during the Covid-19 ban on alcohol sales pushes up the price of pineapple, while potatoes and avocados are cheaper.
Four weeks into lockdown and without a rotisserie chicken in sight, South Africans are reconnecting with their kitchens. But it’s not demand for humble ingredients such as potatoes, garlic or onions that is rising exponentially, but rather pineapples.
This is probably not because homebound South Africans have a hankering for a Southeast Asian-inspired stir-fry or even a (deeply underrated) Hawaiian pizza. Rather, the right combination of pineapple, sugar and yeast can result in an alcoholic brew with a kick — something consumers are craving amid prohibition.
April 28 2020 - 07:52
Slashed wages just the start of spiralling misery
A pay cut or no job after lockdown.
In light of that grim reality, experts say unorthodox financial methods are needed to avoid social unrest.
April 28 2020 - 07:50
Suspects use Covid-19 branding to cross borders to collect dagga
Three suspects were arrested in Ekulindeni, Mpumalanga after they allegedly impersonated Covid-19 officials in a bid to cross borders.
Police spokesman Brig Leonard Hlathi said officers received information that two vehicles that were branded with Covid-19 insignia, allegedly participated in criminal activities.
Police followed up on the information and spotted a VW Polo, Sedan and a Toyota Hilux Bakkie that both matched the description, Hlathi said.
“Upon stopping the said vehicles, police found three occupants pretending to be Covid-19 officials on deployment."
April 28 2020 - 07:45
Three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift SA's spirits during lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 addresses to the nation have provided some entertainment for South Africans during these unprecedented times.
His latest address, on Thursday, was no exception as many were left in stitches after he struggled with a face mask.
Here is a recap of three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift Mzansi's spirits during the lockdown.
April 28 2020 - 07:30
Stage 4 will be a gemors the state will battle to control: experts
A staggered lockdown will be difficult to police and government systems may not be able to handle it.
This is the warning from experts who say different levels for different provinces and metros are a recipe for confusion.
April 28 2020 - 07:25
Man who died of Covid-19-related illness left note for wife and children - 'I'm lucky to have you'
Katie Coelho has shared a heartfelt note written by her husband, Jonathan, who died after testing positive for Covid-19.
She said his death came as a shock as nurses had told her he would recover. He was 32.
“A nurse told me she has no idea what happened and why,” she wrote on Facebook.
She said she was able to sit next to her husband and tell him how much she and the children loved him. When she was given his belongings, including his cellphone, she found a note for her and their two children.