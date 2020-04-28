COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark
April 28 2020- 11:01
WATCH | Mitchells Plain emergency centre sees 'dramatic decline' in violence during Covid-19 lockdown
Doctors say there has been a 45% drop in violent trauma cases since February 2020 in Mitchells Plain District Hospital - and they believe it is a direct result of the ban on alcohol.
April 28 2020 - 10:58
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark
April 28 2020 - 10:39
Holomisa coordinates R700k PPE towards Eastern Cape's fight against Covid-19
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has handed over R702,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to heathcare centres, special schools, hospices and old age homes in the Eastern Cape.
Holomisa said he was donating the PPE in his capacity as the chair of the Champions of the Environment Foundation.
The beneficiaries are in the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, Amathole, Chris Hani, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, reports DispatchLIVE.
April 28 2020 - 10:33
Bringing in Cuban doctors is ‘premature’ – Medical association
The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the arrival of over 200 medical specialists from Cuba is a “little bit premature”.
“We always need expertise from other people and it is always welcome to have them on board and in our country, but for now I think it is a bit premature.
“So far we have managed quite well without outside help,” Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said on the SAfm Sunrise show with Stephen Grootes.
April 28 2020 - 10:30
Brrrrrr! Cold and snowy weather expected in some areas of SA where Covid-19 is rife
Intense snowfall with severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and cold temperatures are expected in some parts of SA, where coronavirus is rife.
The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning of adverse weather conditions that will hit over the central and eastern parts of the country until Wednesday
April 28 2020 - 10:29
Public servants threaten legal action against Limpopo justice department for not providing PPE
The Public Servants' Association (PSA) has threatened legal action against the Limpopo department of justice and constitutional development if the department continues to ignore calls to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to its employees who work at courts.
“The association is disturbed by reported non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations and the department of employment and labour’s guidelines to ensure safe and healthy work practices for employees of the department of justice and constitutional development in Limpopo," the PSA said.
April 28 2020 - 10:27
Covid-19 infections continue to rise behind bars, prisons record 129 cases
The number of coronavirus infections has continued to rise in South Africa’s prisons, with only a few recoveries so far. The number stands at 129.
On Monday, the department recorded 11 new positive cases.
April 28 2020 - 08:56
Pineapple sales soar to 90,000 in a day from 10,000 amid booze ban
Home brewing during the Covid-19 ban on alcohol sales pushes up the price of pineapple, while potatoes and avocados are cheaper.
Four weeks into lockdown and without a rotisserie chicken in sight, South Africans are reconnecting with their kitchens. But it’s not demand for humble ingredients such as potatoes, garlic or onions that is rising exponentially, but rather pineapples.
This is probably not because homebound South Africans have a hankering for a Southeast Asian-inspired stir-fry or even a (deeply underrated) Hawaiian pizza. Rather, the right combination of pineapple, sugar and yeast can result in an alcoholic brew with a kick — something consumers are craving amid prohibition.
April 28 2020 - 07:52
Slashed wages just the start of spiralling misery
A pay cut or no job after lockdown.
In light of that grim reality, experts say unorthodox financial methods are needed to avoid social unrest.
April 28 2020 - 07:50
Suspects use Covid-19 branding to cross borders to collect dagga
Three suspects were arrested in Ekulindeni, Mpumalanga after they allegedly impersonated Covid-19 officials in a bid to cross borders.
Police spokesman Brig Leonard Hlathi said officers received information that two vehicles that were branded with Covid-19 insignia, allegedly participated in criminal activities.
Police followed up on the information and spotted a VW Polo, Sedan and a Toyota Hilux Bakkie that both matched the description, Hlathi said.
“Upon stopping the said vehicles, police found three occupants pretending to be Covid-19 officials on deployment."
April 28 2020 - 07:45
Three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift SA's spirits during lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 addresses to the nation have provided some entertainment for South Africans during these unprecedented times.
His latest address, on Thursday, was no exception as many were left in stitches after he struggled with a face mask.
Here is a recap of three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift Mzansi's spirits during the lockdown.
April 28 2020 - 07:30
Stage 4 will be a gemors the state will battle to control: experts
A staggered lockdown will be difficult to police and government systems may not be able to handle it.
This is the warning from experts who say different levels for different provinces and metros are a recipe for confusion.
April 28 2020 - 07:25
Man who died of Covid-19-related illness left note for wife and children - 'I'm lucky to have you'
Katie Coelho has shared a heartfelt note written by her husband, Jonathan, who died after testing positive for Covid-19.
She said his death came as a shock as nurses had told her he would recover. He was 32.
“A nurse told me she has no idea what happened and why,” she wrote on Facebook.
She said she was able to sit next to her husband and tell him how much she and the children loved him. When she was given his belongings, including his cellphone, she found a note for her and their two children.