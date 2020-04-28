COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark

April 28 2020 - 10:39

Holomisa coordinates R700k PPE towards Eastern Cape's fight against Covid-19

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has handed over R702,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to heathcare centres, special schools, hospices and old age homes in the Eastern Cape.

Holomisa said he was donating the PPE in his capacity as the chair of the Champions of the Environment Foundation.

The beneficiaries are in the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, Amathole, Chris Hani, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, reports DispatchLIVE.