South Africa

Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread

28 April 2020 - 14:13 By lwandile bhengu
A man in his 50s is in a serious condition after being shot while delivering bread
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal man is in a serious condition after being shot while delivering bread in Pinetown, west of Durban.

According to Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson the man, believed to be in his 50s, was shot in his upper body through the windscreen of his vehicle while on a delivery run in the New Germany area on Tuesday.

“The man was on his way to deliver bread and was shot for an unknown reason. He has sustained serious injuries and is being treated by Rescue Care’s advanced life-support paramedics,” said Jamieson.

