Free State doctor dead from Covid-19, 135 health workers infected

At least one doctor has died of Covid-19 in SA, but he did not contract the respiratory illness in the country.

This was revealed by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said the government was doing its best to ensure that personal protective equipment (PPE) was provided for all health care workers.

He said 135 front-line health workers in SA had so far contracted Covid-19.

Mkhize was giving a Covid-19 update on Tuesday night alongside provincial health MECs.