South Africa

Free State doctor dead from Covid-19, 135 health workers infected

28 April 2020 - 22:16 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
There are 135 healthcare workers in SA who have contracted Covid-19, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
There are 135 healthcare workers in SA who have contracted Covid-19, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

At least one doctor has died of Covid-19 in SA, but he did not contract the respiratory illness in the country.

This was revealed by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said the government was doing its best to ensure that personal protective equipment (PPE) was provided for all health care workers.

He said 135 front-line health workers in SA had so far contracted Covid-19.

Mkhize was giving a Covid-19 update on Tuesday night alongside provincial health MECs.

SA has almost 5,000 Covid-19 cases, as numbers continue to rise

South Africa now has 4,996 cases of Covid-19, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

“There has been a large number of health workers who have been infected. The number of health workers who have been infected is 135. This covers the private and public sector,” he said.

“Among these there have been doctors, nurses, technicians and other members of staff, so we have gone to check what was the basis of their infection.

“Earlier, it was obviously people who have been travelling abroad, but of course of late we are dealing with internal transmission, which makes it difficult [to find] where the source of infection is.”

Mkhize said the doctor who died from the virus was from the Free State and had been retired. He was doing some work within the sector.

“He had travelled abroad, contracted Covid-19 and came back. Then he passed in the early days of the outbreak in the Free State,” said Mkhize.

The minister said it was sad to loose a health worker at a time when health skills were needed more than ever.

Details of where the other 134 health workers were from and what they did would be released at a later stage, said Mkhize.

READ MORE:

South African hospitals brace for coronavirus surge

Staff at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke hospital were swamped last month when hundreds of panicked locals rushed in for testing after SA reported ...
News
6 hours ago

Here's where the Cuban doctors will be deployed to fight Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has provided details of how the specialist doctors from Cuba who arrived in the country on Sunday will be deployed ...
News
1 hour ago

'Don't be scared SA, we will beat this': KZN doctor on Covid-19

A KwaZulu-Natal doctor offered a message of hope to all South Africans and health care workers who find themselves staring down the barrel of the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize speaks on SA's Covid-19 situation and 'post-lockdown ... South Africa
  2. SA has almost 5,000 Covid-19 cases, as numbers continue to rise South Africa
X