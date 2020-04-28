Freedom Day doodle pulled from Google after some were 'offended'
Google has removed its SA Freedom Day doodle and issued an apology after some people founded it “offensive”.
On Monday, the search engine shared a doodle on its search page to commemorate Freedom Day. in SA. It featured the six colours of SA's flag and the country's national animal, the springbok.
The doodle also carried a quote from late former president Nelson Mandela when he spoke on the first anniversary of SA’s non-racial elections in 1995.
“Wherever South Africans are across the globe, our hearts beat as one, as we renew our common loyalty to our country and our commitment to its future.”
The now-deleted doodle was liked by some but not by others, sparking a debate on Twitter.
Shortly after the debate, Google removed the doodle, saying “we should have done better and are deeply sorry”.
We understand our #GoogleDoodle for South Africa’s Freedom Day offended some people. We should have done better and are deeply sorry. We've taken down the Doodle. Happy Freedom Day!— Google in Africa (@googleafrica) April 27, 2020
On Twitter, some questioned what the springbok had to do with Freedom Day, a day that marked the first post-apartheid elections held 26 years ago.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
Google Doodle has a Sprinbok for Freedom Day.... this isn't the ish we died for.— Trago (@siphiWOW) April 27, 2020
Guys the Google Doodle ..... what does a springbok have to do with Freedom Day? @Google pic.twitter.com/mpnYSMcFux— 💕Bietjie💕 (@BietjieG) April 27, 2020
2 cents on Freedom Day Google Doodle: what is offensive to one, may not be offensive to the other. Invalidating someone's views; we can live without that.— Thato (@ThatoMamathuba) April 27, 2020
He asked a question. An answer without some of the insults that came with the answers 👍🏾
Hey, @google. Your doodle is a terrible idea because the springbok is the last thing that anyone living in this country thinks of when they think freedom.— Jolinkomo (@MDCCXXIV) April 26, 2020
Google’s Freedom Day image doesn’t work for me. Looks too apartheid-ish with the springbok and the three striped flag. They could have done a lot better.— Penza (@pedvr) April 27, 2020
Yesterday's RSA Freedom Day Google Doodle furore is yet another example of what transpires, years down the line when you've forgiven someone who did not apologise and/or has not even shown a dollop of remorse.— Ali (@Agz1lla) April 28, 2020
As an #Afrikaner I am offended 😏#freedomunderlockdown#AfrikanerHeritage https://t.co/bW7PobBcyp pic.twitter.com/TQ4IyLfMaS— Takhaar (@wcpretorius) April 27, 2020