Freedom Day doodle pulled from Google after some were 'offended'

28 April 2020 - 11:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Some people found SA's national animal, the springbok, offensive while others liked it.
Google has removed its SA Freedom Day doodle and issued an apology  after some people founded it “offensive”. 

On Monday, the search engine shared a doodle on its search page to commemorate Freedom Day. in SA. It featured the six colours of SA's flag and the country's national animal, the springbok.

The doodle also carried a quote from late former president Nelson Mandela when he spoke on the first anniversary of SA’s non-racial elections in 1995.

“Wherever South Africans are across the globe, our hearts beat as one, as we renew our common loyalty to our country and our commitment to its future.”

The now-deleted doodle was liked by some but not by others, sparking a debate on Twitter.

Shortly after the debate, Google removed the doodle, saying “we should have done better and are deeply sorry”.

On Twitter, some questioned what the springbok had to do with Freedom Day, a day that marked the first post-apartheid elections held 26 years ago.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

