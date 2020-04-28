Freedom Day doodle pulled from Google after some were 'offended'

Google has removed its SA Freedom Day doodle and issued an apology after some people founded it “offensive”.

On Monday, the search engine shared a doodle on its search page to commemorate Freedom Day. in SA. It featured the six colours of SA's flag and the country's national animal, the springbok.

The doodle also carried a quote from late former president Nelson Mandela when he spoke on the first anniversary of SA’s non-racial elections in 1995.

“Wherever South Africans are across the globe, our hearts beat as one, as we renew our common loyalty to our country and our commitment to its future.”