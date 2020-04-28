Interdict set aside against KZN man for 'government land grab' billboard

An interdict granted three years ago ordering a Port Shepstone businessman to remove a prominent billboard - claiming the government “hijacked” his property in a “land grab” - has been set aside.

In his ruling, Durban high court judge Mahendra Chetty said the interim interdict, which was final in effect, should never have been granted in the first place because of entrenched law that the government and state organs cannot be “defamed”.

“The common thread in case law is that the state should not use courts as a means to muzzle or stifle the right of freedom of its citizens to criticise government, no matter how harsh it may be perceived to be,” he said.

The ministers of police and public works and Stats SA sought the order in May 2017 against Silvermoon Investments 145 CC, trading as Ocean Echo Properties, and its owner Sean Naidoo.

This was after Naidoo erected a large signboard on his Marburg property, in view of the busy N2, stating: “SA government’s first land grab in the new South Africa! This property has been hijacked by the department of public works for the SAPS”.