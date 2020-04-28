IRR calls for lifting of lockdown, says not doing so will push more to poverty

The longer the lockdown remains in place, the more people will be pushed into poverty, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said.

The IRR said mounting hunger, hardship and economic decline emphasised the need for government to lift the current lockdown.

These arguments are contained in a submission made by the think tank to government on the national response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Details of the institute's submission will be presented in a media briefing on Thursday by its author, the institute's head of policy research, Dr Anthea Jeffery.

Jeffery said estimates of the economic cost of the current lockdown ranged from R13bn to R20bn a day.

She said given that the economy — after decades of mismanagement, poor policy and corruption — was on its knees even before the lockdown began, it cannot cope with this enormous additional blow.