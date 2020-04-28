Judgment reserved in court challenge over 'racist' Covid-19 fund access

The Pretoria high court has reserved judgment in AfriForum's legal challenge to the race criteria used to determine which businesses score state-sponsored Covid-19 relief bailouts.

According to AfriForum, presiding judge Jody Kollapen will hand down judgement in the matter before the end of the week.

AfriForum filed an application for review against the department of tourism’s use of race as a benchmark for the awarding of Covid-19 relief to tourism enterprises.

“AfriForum’s legal team today [Tuesday], among others, argued during the hearing that the expressed aim of the department’s fund is to offer assistance to tourism enterprises that are being adversely affected by Covid-19.