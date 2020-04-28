South Africa

LISTEN | What are we born free of? asks SA youth

28 April 2020 - 09:45 By Andisiwe Michelle May and Modiegi Mashamaite
To many the promise of a truly democratic future marked out in the Freedom Charter of 1955, and even the less radical commitments of the new Constitution adopted in 1996, seem to have been betrayed.
To many the promise of a truly democratic future marked out in the Freedom Charter of 1955, and even the less radical commitments of the new Constitution adopted in 1996, seem to have been betrayed.
Image: 123RF/Kadriya Gatina

LISTEN: Young people living in SA reflect on being ‘born-free’.  

The “rainbow nation” generation born after April 1994 say they are disillusioned at being considered “born frees”.

Political science and international relations honours student at the University of Fort Hare, Nolwazi Mabindisa, 30, says that the concept of identifying as a born free triggers a lot of emotions.

“If you had asked me when I was 18 years old, I would tell you that Freedom Day is about self-determination and the ability to choose who leads me and the country, but now it’s about more than that,” she said, as SA celebrated Freedom Day on Monday.

“Long queues and fights over food parcels have characterised the last few weeks of lockdown. How are our people supposed to celebrate Freedom Day on hungry stomachs?”

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver a virtual Freedom Day address.
Politics
1 day ago

The loss of our freedom isn't the most unsettling aspect of lockdown

Is it freedom we so vehemently miss, or the illusion of stable continuity, asks Paula Andropoulos
Lifestyle
2 days ago

SA free but not independent, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema lamented on Monday that as South Africa celebrated Freedom Day it must be clear that the country was not yet independent.
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X