South Africa

Man on R5,000 bail after suspected illegal hunter shot dead on game farm

28 April 2020 - 14:10 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A man has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a suspected illegal hunter on a farm in Limpopo.
A man has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a suspected illegal hunter on a farm in Limpopo.
Image: Dmytro Tolmachov/123RF.com

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old suspected illegal hunter on a Limpopo game farm at the weekend has been granted R5,000 bail.

The 32-year-old suspect appeared in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Tuesday. His case was postponed to July 3 for further police investigations.

According to Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident happened on Sunday when the deceased and two other men were caught by nature conservation members while allegedly hunting illegally on the farm outside Lephalale.

“The three were allegedly found in possession of two bags containing pieces of wild animal dried meat, a gemsbok and hunting tools.

“The deceased was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect soon after they managed to escape from the nature conservation officials who caught them,” Mojapelo said.

The licensed firearm used during the shooting has been seized by the police.

MORE

House raid uncovers hidden rhino horns and cash in Mpumalanga

Six rhino horns have been seized and three people arrested during an intelligence-driven raid on a house in Mpumalanga.
News
2 days ago

Rhino poachers now hack off lions’ faces and paws, pull teeth

Rhino poaching gangs appear to have added a new and grisly commodity to their illegal wildlife shopping lists.
News
3 months ago

Trio arrested for 'smuggling' almost 500,000 cigarettes into SA

Three men have been arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal after they were caught transporting 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique on Thursday
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X