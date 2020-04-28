South Africa

More than 40 illegal foreigners arrested in Durban business raid

28 April 2020 - 13:25 By Lwandile Bhengu
Expired sweets, condoms and medication were found when 44 illegal foreigners were arrested at a business in Durban.
Image: Supplied

More than 40 undocumented foreigners were arrested in the Durban central business district during an operation by the department of economic development on Tuesday.

The department said the arrests occurred during a raid conducted with police after they had received complaints about the selling of counterfeit goods.

“We commend members of the public who contacted the department with information that has led to the operation now under way. The complainant supplied to the department information related to the smuggling and selling of counterfeit goods and products throughout the province,” said the department.

Police arrested 44 people.

Expired goods such as sweets, condoms and medication were found on the scene.

