Newborn baby found dead in rubbish bin in Johannesburg suburb

28 April 2020 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
A body of a newborn baby was found a rubbish bin outside a complex in Gauteng.
The body of a newborn baby was found by paramedics on Tuesday morning in a rubbish bin outside a residential complex in Lindhaven, near Roodepoort.

Russel Meiring of ER24 said they made the sad discovery at 10.30am.

"Medics found the newborn wrapped in a plastic bag inside the bin, outside the complex. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the newborn.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene," he said. 

