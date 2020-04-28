Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg
28 April 2020 - 09:10
Protesters have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning blocking several roads with burning tyres and rocks, Johannesburg metro police department said.
JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar said disgruntled community members from Booysens squatter camp have blocked Eloff Street.
Minnaar said Selby and Rosettenville were also affected.
“This community is complaining about food, they have not received food parcels since the lockdown has been in progress.”
Law enforcement is currently on the scene.