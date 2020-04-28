South African hospitals brace for coronavirus surge

Staff at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke hospital were swamped last month when hundreds of panicked locals rushed in for testing after SA reported its first coronavirus case.

A handful of infections had snowballed to dozens in three days, catching hospitals off guard and exposing a glaring lack of preparedness.

Coronavirus has steadily spread across SA over the past two months, with 4,793 cases — the highest in the continent — and 90 deaths.

Almost five weeks of strict lockdown have slowed the increase, buying precious time for hospitals to prepare for an expected surge in infections.

“The lockdown has given us a chance to stock up on PPE (personal protective equipment), organise our wards and make sure our staff has been trained,” said Dr Feroza Motara, emergency department head at Charlotte Maxeke.

Epidemiologists say imposing the lockdown when cases were relatively few helped to temporarily flatten the curve.