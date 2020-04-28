Thick snow expected to blanket parts of SA

Thick snow is expected to blanket the Drakensberg peaks over the next two days.

SnowReportSA's Richard Le Sueur told TimesLIVE that around 5cm of snow fell at about 3,000m in the Eastern Cape and in Lesotho on Monday.

"Thicker snow is likely on the high peaks in the Drakensberg. Up to 10cm may fall on the high peaks in the Eastern Cape, extending into the southwestern part of Lesotho.

"Snow is also expected to fall on the high peaks in central Lesotho and the Maluti mountain range in the north of the country," he said. "In eastern Lesotho the highest peaks may get up to 15cm over the next 48 hours, with the snow visible from KwaZulu-Natal once the weather clears," he said.

In the southern Drakensberg, the freezing level may drop low enough for snowfalls at the top of Sani Pass.

No low-level snow is expected anywhere in the region.

"We would like to remind snow lovers that travelling to see snow is prohibited. If snow does fall it might be visible on our webcams," said Le Sueur.