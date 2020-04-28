Three bust for hijacking meat delivery truck in Cape Town

Three men are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court this week after they allegedly hijacked a meat delivery truck.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the hijacking occurred on Tuesday morning at about 9.20am in the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Philippi.

“The driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu. While standing at a robot in Govan Mbeki, they were approached by three armed suspects. The suspects demanded the keys and instructed the occupants to sit in the back seat of the truck. They drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement,” she said.