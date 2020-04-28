South Africa

Three bust for hijacking meat delivery truck in Cape Town

28 April 2020 - 15:55 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Three men will appear in court for allegedly hijacking a meat truck in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: File/ SUHAIB SALEM

Three men are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court this week after they allegedly hijacked a meat delivery truck.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the hijacking occurred on Tuesday morning at about 9.20am in the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Philippi.

“The driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu. While standing at a robot in Govan Mbeki, they were approached by three armed suspects. The suspects demanded the keys and instructed the occupants to sit in the back seat of the truck. They drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement,” she said.

Rwexana said the driver and passengers were dropped off and held at gunpoint while the suspects drove further into the informal settlement.

“A few minutes later, one suspect came and told the victims to take the truck and leave the area. While driving out of the area, the driver stopped a police vehicle and reported the incident to the police officers. While inspecting the truck, police found one suspect inside the truck. The 29-year-old man was arrested,” said Rwexana.

Two other suspects were also arrested with meat when police members searched the area.

“A 29-year-old will be charged for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and two, aged 23 and 42, will be charged for the possession of the stolen property.”

