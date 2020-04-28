Three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift SA's spirits during lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 addresses to the nation have provided some entertainment for South Africans during these unprecedented times.
His latest address, on Thursday, was no exception as many were left in stitches after he struggled with a face mask.
Here is a recap of three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift Mzansi's spirits during the lockdown.
Elbow greeting
Ramaphosa's elbow greeting to avoid shaking hands had social media in stitches.
Wasting no time, The Kiffness shared a now-viral video of Ramaphosa doing the elbow greeting to The Knack's 1979 debut single, My Sharona. In this case, My Corona.
Lockdown extension
He became a meme earlier this month when he joked that while people expected the lockdown to end on April 16, he never said what year that would be.
This was after a meme circulated on social media containing a picture of an emotional woman pointing at Ramaphosa saying “you said 16 April” in reference to the end of the nationwide lockdown.
Mask
On Thursday, South Africans were left in stitches by Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a cloth mask, which saw him hooking it over his eyes instead of his mouth.
His demonstration of how to wear a mask did not go as planned and saw him topping the trends list on social media.