Three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift SA's spirits during lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 addresses to the nation have provided some entertainment for South Africans during these unprecedented times.

His latest address, on Thursday, was no exception as many were left in stitches after he struggled with a face mask.

Here is a recap of three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift Mzansi's spirits during the lockdown.

Elbow greeting

Ramaphosa's elbow greeting to avoid shaking hands had social media in stitches.

Wasting no time, The Kiffness shared a now-viral video of Ramaphosa doing the elbow greeting to The Knack's 1979 debut single, My Sharona. In this case, My Corona.