South Africa

Three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift SA's spirits during lockdown

28 April 2020 - 06:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa had social media chuckling when he fumbled with his face mask after giving a televised speech on April 23 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had social media chuckling when he fumbled with his face mask after giving a televised speech on April 23 2020.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 addresses to the nation have provided some entertainment for South Africans during these unprecedented times.

His latest address, on Thursday, was no exception as many were left in stitches after he struggled with a face mask.

Here is a recap of three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift Mzansi's spirits during the lockdown.

Elbow greeting 

Ramaphosa's elbow greeting to avoid shaking hands had social media in stitches.

Wasting no time, The Kiffness shared a now-viral video of Ramaphosa doing the elbow greeting to The Knack's 1979 debut single, My Sharona. In this case, My Corona.

WATCH | The Kiffness sends up Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting with 'My Corona' song

Ramaphosa says the elbow greeting must be used to avoid shaking hands
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Lockdown extension

He became a meme earlier this month when he joked that while people expected the lockdown to end on April 16, he never said what year that would be.

This was after a meme circulated on social media containing a picture of an emotional woman pointing at Ramaphosa saying “you said 16 April” in reference to the end of the nationwide lockdown.

'Lockdown ends April 16 ... but I didn't mention which year,' jokes Ramaphosa

The president later told the media that the government was still deciding whether it will extend the 21-day lockdown set to end next Thursday
Politics
2 weeks ago

Mask

On Thursday, South Africans were left in stitches by Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a cloth mask, which saw him hooking it over his eyes instead of his mouth.

His demonstration of how to wear a mask did not go as planned and saw him topping the trends list on social media.

Mask off! 10 of the best reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap

South Africans were left in stitches by President Cyril Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a cloth mask, which saw him hooking it over his eyes instead ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X