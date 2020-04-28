South Africa

WATCH | Durban Primary School pupils have message for 'Captain SA'

28 April 2020 - 11:43 By Lwandile Bhengu
Durban Primary School pupils paid tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a touching video.
Durban Primary School pupils paid tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a touching video.
Image: Supplied

Pupils from Durban Primary School in Umbilo have sent a thank you message to “Captain SA”, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his leadership during lockdown.

In a video shared on Twitter on Freedom Day, grade 7 pupils from the school praised the “man who has us beaming with pride, our backbone during these trying times”.

“Durban Primary School pupils from grade R to grade 7 have created this especially for you. Our hero, Our President, Our strength. We Salute you!” the video was captioned.

“Your excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa we salute you. We would like to thank you for doing such an impressive job as the leader of our country. You are a brave and courageous man and have united us as a nation, taking into account every single citizen.”

MORE

President Ramaphosa calls for a new post Covid-19 society

President Cyril Ramaphosa envisioned a new society in his Freedom Day address on Monday where no person goes to bed hungry, saying the novel ...
Politics
22 hours ago

LISTEN | What are we born free of? asks SA youth

The "rainbow nation" generation born after April 1994 say they are disillusioned at being considered "born frees".
News
3 hours ago

'We stepped up when things got tough': proud soldier pens heartfelt message

Pretoria-based soldier Lerato Afrika penned an open letter reminding South Africans that troops have a vital role to play and are not “uneducated ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X