WATCH | Durban Primary School pupils have message for 'Captain SA'
Pupils from Durban Primary School in Umbilo have sent a thank you message to “Captain SA”, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his leadership during lockdown.
In a video shared on Twitter on Freedom Day, grade 7 pupils from the school praised the “man who has us beaming with pride, our backbone during these trying times”.
“Durban Primary School pupils from grade R to grade 7 have created this especially for you. Our hero, Our President, Our strength. We Salute you!” the video was captioned.
"Durban Primary School students from grade R to Gr 7 have created this especially for you. Our hero, Our President, Our strength. We Salute you!"
“Your excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa we salute you. We would like to thank you for doing such an impressive job as the leader of our country. You are a brave and courageous man and have united us as a nation, taking into account every single citizen.”