WATCH | Heartwarming moments as Covid-19 survivor gets standing ovation from PE hospital staff
28 April 2020 - 12:30
Retired dad Andre Nel is one of 1,470 Covid-19 South African patients who have recovered from the potentially deadly illness.
Nel received a heartwarming send-off from health-care specialists and staff at Life St George's Hospital in Port Elizabeth last week.
HeraldLIVE reported that Nel spent 16 days in hospital fighting for his life. For most of that time he was on a ventilator or under sedation.
A second video shared on Facebook shows nurses and doctors taking pictures with Nel as he exits the hospital.
One of the nurses can be heard saying “Mr Nel, we're going to miss you”.