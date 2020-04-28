South Africa

WATCH | Heartwarming moments as Covid-19 survivor gets standing ovation from PE hospital staff

28 April 2020 - 12:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu and Kathryn Kimberley

Retired dad Andre Nel is one of 1,470 Covid-19 South African patients who have recovered from the potentially deadly illness.

Nel received a heartwarming send-off from health-care specialists and staff at Life St George's Hospital in Port Elizabeth last week.

HeraldLIVE reported that Nel spent 16 days in hospital fighting for his life. For most of that time he was on a ventilator or under sedation.

A second video shared on Facebook shows nurses and doctors taking pictures with Nel as he exits the hospital.

One of the nurses can be heard saying “Mr Nel, we're going to miss you”.

European car makers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest of a fleet of European car makers to take advantage of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Cuba sends doctors to South Africa to combat coronavirus

Cuba sent 216 healthcare workers to South Africa on Saturday, the latest of more than 20 medical brigades it has sent worldwide to combat the ...
News
2 days ago

Afghan men reject social distancing for religious gathering amid coronavirus

Afghan authorities are struggling to implement lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a province bordering Iran where the outbreak is ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X