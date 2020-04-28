South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize speaks on SA's Covid-19 situation and 'post-lockdown scanario'

28 April 2020 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is scheduled to address SA at 7.30pm on the current state of Covid-19 in the country.

In a short statement, the health ministry said Mkhize would be joined by deputy minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial MECs and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). This was to "unpack South Africa’s Covid-19 situational analysis and the way forward into a post-lockdown scenario".

TimesLIVE will be taking the briefing live.

READ MORE

Expect more cluster outbreaks under Level 4 - Zweli Mkhize

The Western Cape's Covid-19 cluster outbreaks indicate what may happen when more sectors open up for business under Level 4, starting next month.
Politics
1 day ago

Bringing in Cuban doctors is ‘premature’ – medical association

The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the arrival of over 200 medical specialists from Cuba is a “little bit premature”.
News
11 hours ago

South African hospitals brace for coronavirus surge

Staff at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke hospital were swamped last month when hundreds of panicked locals rushed in for testing after SA reported ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X