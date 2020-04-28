WATCH | Prayer and tears as Checkers staff mourn colleagues who died of coronavirus

The identities of the staff who died cannot be revealed as permission has not been given by their families.

The store was closed in the middle of April after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. It reopened two days later but closed again after more staff tested positive. Centre management confirmed to TimesLIVE it was still shut on April 28 with no clear plans on when it would reopen.

The Shoprite Group confirmed at the time that those who had come into contact with the staff members were under self-quarantine.

Shoprite did not respond to requests by TimesLIVE for comment around the video, deaths nor numbers of staff infected with the coronavirus, only saying in an e-mail “the media team will respond to your query”.