Winter wonderland in Lesotho, severe storm and flood warnings for parts of SA

28 April 2020 - 11:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Snow has created a blanket of white in Lesotho, and snowfalls in the Drakensberg are expected this week.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The SA Weather Service has warned that severe thunderstorms and floods are expected in certain parts of the country, including Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said temperatures were cool on Tuesday and would remain until Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rainfall expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape.

“There is a watch for heavy rainfall that will lead to localised flooding between East London and Port Edward,” Maliage said.

She said the weather service had also issued a warning for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday in Gauteng, eastern parts of North West province, eastern parts of Free State, western parts of Mpumalanga and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to reach 16°C and 17°C in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Maliage said temperatures were expected to warm up on Thursday and Friday.

In Lesotho, social media users have shared photographs of snowfalls which have created a winter wonderland.

The Afriski resort said it had received more snow during April this year than the comparative period over the past two years.

Between 5cm and 10cm of snow is expected to fall over the Drakensberg.

