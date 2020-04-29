10 new Covid-19 deaths, biggest jump in cases recorded in last 24 hours

South Africa on Wednesday recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the tally surged to 5,350.

This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday.

There were also an additional 10 deaths recorded, taking the total to 103.

"As at today [Wednesday], the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5,350 - an increase of 354 cases," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

"This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before.