South Africa

300 Clover workers await results after colleague contracts Covid-19

29 April 2020 - 13:52 By Iavan Pijoos
The employee went to Botshabelo Hospital on April 22 after he showed Covid-19 symptoms. He was tested and his results came back positive.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

More than 300 Clover employees in Bloemfontein are awaiting their test results after a worker tested positive for Covid-19, the Free State department of health said on Wednesday.

Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the employee went to Botshabelo Hospital on April 22 after he showed symptoms of Covid-19. He was tested and his results came back positive.  

“It was learnt that he is a commuting employee of Clover in Bloemfontein. His household and close social contacts who travelled with him daily were tested and they are all negative.”

The 18 contacts, including his wife and children, had been quarantined at the Philip Sanders resort since Wednesday last week.

The department performed contact tracing at the weekend at the branch where there are 369 workers.

“This led to a temporary closure of Clover while awaiting results of all 369 contacts. The place has been decontaminated.”

