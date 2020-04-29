AfriForum slams 'unprofessional' announcement on opening schools

AfriForum also expressed concern about the “unprofessional presentation” of the announcement and said it created little confidence among the thousands of teachers, parents and pupils who were watching.

The announcement of the plan to reopen schools was made by Mweli during a virtual meeting of parliament's basic education oversight committee on Wednesday morning.

“AfriForum hopes that in future attention will also be given to the manner in which announcements of such important information are made.

“Parents, learners and staff are under great pressure and should be able to rely on professional guidance and the provision of clear-cut, detailed information,” said AfriForum's manager of education, Carien Bloem.