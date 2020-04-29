South Africa

Amcu has no proof that employers are not protecting miners: government

29 April 2020 - 16:38 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. His union has approached the labour court to force the department of mineral resources & energy to set minimum standards for health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. His union has approached the labour court to force the department of mineral resources & energy to set minimum standards for health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: REUTERS

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has not tendered any evidence to prove that employers are not protecting miners from Covid-19, the government told the labour court.

Amcu has approached the labour court to force the department of mineral resources & energy to set minimum standards for health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application follows a decision by the government to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during the lockdown.

Mark Wesley, a lawyer representing the ministers of minerals and energy and co-operative governance & traditional affairs, on Wednesday submitted that the government was not opposed to putting interim measures in place.

However, the ministers, he said, were opposed to Amcu's application as far as evidence proving that employers were not already protecting workers.

Wesley argued that the union had not made any attempt to demonstrate that it had any reasonable apprehension that employers would not do so in the future.

“Mining companies are permitted to work during the lockdown subject to compliance with the regulations, which must include any direction issued in terms of the regulations.

“A mining company that does not comply with a direction is therefore not operating lawfully under the regulations and a failure to comply with a direction must result in that company losing its entitlement to operate under the regulations,” Wesley argued.

He argued that the mere fact that there was no criminal sanction imposed on employers who did not adhere to the regulations did not mean that the regulations were not binding.

“The minister [of minerals and energy] is in the process of issuing a direction requiring that every employer carrying out activities at a mine must implement appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of workers, which measures must be contained in a standard operating procedure and which must be developed in consultation with organised labour or worker representatives at the mine,” Wesley contended.

The ministers asked the court to make an order suspending the declaration of invalidity to afford them an opportunity to remedy what was found to be defective with the regulations, while still continuing to permit mining to continue in the interim.

“The department is as anxious as anyone ... It is interested in the safety of everyone. It does not object to putting interim measures in place,” Wesley said.

The matter will resume on Thursday.

MORE

Amcu wants 'detailed, binding' standards to ensure safety of miners

Lawyers representing the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have argued that if miners return to work, there should be ...
News
5 hours ago

Amcu in court to force minister to publish safety regulations in mines

An application by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) to force the department of mineral resources and energy to set minimum ...
News
11 hours ago

Public servants threaten legal action against Limpopo justice department for not providing PPE

The Public Servants Association has threatened legal action against the Limpopo department of justice and constitutional development if the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X