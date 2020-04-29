South Africa

Cabinet to meet on Thursday to decide when kids go back to school

29 April 2020 - 18:51 By TimesLIVE
Pupils in grades 7 and matric are expected be the first to return to school after the lockdown.
Pupils in grades 7 and matric are expected be the first to return to school after the lockdown.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

When South African kids will return to school will only be determined after a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning — and the safety of children is the priority.

This is according to the basic education department, which has on Wednesday evening that the briefing to parliament earlier in the day — during which confusion was created over when children would return to school — was the “last leg” in the consultation process over the return date.

“In the past month, a series of consultative sessions have taken place with various stakeholders that include teacher unions, school governing body associations, civil society partners and heads of provincial education departments, as well MECs of education,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Confusion over back-to-school dates — education DG says one thing, deputy minister gives different date

The department of basic education appeared to backtrack on Wednesday from the announcement that schools would partially reopen for certain pupils ...
News
5 hours ago

“The engagement today with the portfolio committee was the last leg in the process,”

A consolidated plan based on these consultations will be presented to cabinet, he said.

“The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will thereafter address media on the outcomes of the deliberations at cabinet.

“At the media briefing the minister will provide details that include the final dates and detailed plans for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

“The minister wishes to reassure South Africans that the safety of children is paramount in all the decisions that are taken,” said Mhlanga.

The briefing is currently scheduled for 10am.

READ MORE:

Teachers' union gives resounding 'no' to schools reopening next week

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union said on Wednesday it stood firm that no school should open until safety concerns were met.
News
2 hours ago

It's still too early to open schools, says ANC's Jessie Duarte

The ANC is opposed to a rushed reopening of schools, says the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
Politics
2 hours ago

Parents concerned about safety at schools after return dates were proposed

Parents and guardians are worried their own shortcomings in home schooling will be shown up when schools reopen partially from May 18.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X