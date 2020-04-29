Family self-isolates after four test positive for Covid-19

“It was my children who encouraged me, saying that two of my sisters had HIV [and] we accepted them. They accepted their statuses quicker than I did, I was not OK.”

Sofeke said she relied on social media to communicate with her children using voice notes.

She said not only had the illnesses made life difficult but discrimination had also played a part.

She said as she had to cook for her children she had visited a local store to shop but had run into trouble there.

“A woman told a security guard in a retail store when I went to get groceries that there were people with coronavirus in my house. My temperature was checked.

“It was 36 degrees [in the normal range] but I was asked to leave. I went back to show them my results, [and still] I was asked to leave.

“We have no groceries, it’s nearly half-past 12 and they haven’t had anything to eat,” she said.

She said she could not sleep when her nephew Matanga had chest pains on Monday night and came to her window in pain.

Matanga said he was hurt that he could only communicate from behind a glass window in his flat while his family was in the house.

He said he missed joking with his family while enjoying a meal together.

“It really hurts that I can’t be near the very same people who understand what I’m going through. I wish we could be together.

“They say our street has the virus. It is such ignorance that scares us even more,” he said.