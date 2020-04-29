Gauteng health workers go unpaid: MEC disappointed, DA not surprised

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he is disappointed at reports that some health-care workers in the province have not been paid their salaries.

This was after an internal memo from the Tshwane district services was leaked on social media on Tuesday.

The memo said the department had experienced some delays in the processing of some allowances, including basic salaries, commuted overtime and sessional claims. It instructed that “creditors” should be alerted about the “potential delay” in April and May.

Responding to the memo, Masuku tweeted that he had been alerted to the delay in some payments.

“I was informed about this correspondence actually. Our officials are failing us and this is disappointing. We are sorting the matter out and [those] who [are] liable, are going to be made to account. It is unacceptable,” he said.

Health workers at different facilities expressed concern about their payments. These include Charlotte Maxeke and Thelle Mogoerane hospitals.