'I profusely apologise': Eastern Cape health MEC on 'andidikwe' blunder

“I profusely apologise for the wrong impression that this created as I am committed in the fight against this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

However, some social media users deemed the utterance a disgrace and suggested she be released from her duties.

Gomba’s office said she had spent the day visiting hospitals in Mthatha area ensuring medical stuff had personal protective equipment.

“Because of exhaustion the MEC forgot to mute her microphone when she said she was irritated or uncomfortable with the warm attire since the early hours of the morning,” said spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo.