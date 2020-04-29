Inside Gauteng’s plan to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The provincial plan of action to deal with the lost time includes “an extension of teaching and learning time, curriculum trimming and intervention, accelerated learning programmes, a review of assessment and examination requirements, scaling down of examinations and the modification of the format of assessments”.

The plan envisages an additional four hours of schooling per week for grade 11 and 12 groups and a shortening of the June, September and December holidays. Then there would be a total of around 198 and 209 school days respectively. A change in curriculum does not seem to be on the cards.

For grade 10, there would bepossible trimming and reorganisation of the school curriculum, but the decision would lie with the department of basic education.

While Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the draft document should be "ignored", it still provides some insight into the department's thinking around resuming schooling in the province.

“I know which document you are referring to. Ignore that document. If we have something to announce, we will announce it," Mabona told TimesLIVE.

According to the document, to make up for lost time, afternoon classes would start as soon as schools reopen, with walk-in camps scheduled for the June 13 to June 22 .

The camps are proposed to accommodate 360 pupils per site, with four blocks of 90 pupils each. Each pupil is to receive masks and gloves at the gate, and each block with 180 pupils will have hand sanitisers.

Pupils will not be allowed to move from one block to another, will leave the site per block at 15 minute intervals, and are to enforce 1.5-metre social distancing.

Social distancing would also be observed at three-week residential camps aimed at catching up on lost time, scheduled to take place between June 23 and July 7.

Pupils would have to be tested when going to the camps, and the camp venues would accommodate from 150 to 300 pupils.