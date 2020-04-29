Jacob Zuma withdraws ConCourt appeal, prepares for trial next week

Former president Jacob Zuma's new lawyers have confirmed that he has withdrawn his Constitutional Court appeal, paving the way for him to face corruption charges.

Mabuza Attorneys said in a statement — released via the Jacob G Zuma Foundation — that this “paves the way for him to prepare for the trial and demonstrate that he has never benefited from arms deal corruption or tried to evade the trial”.

“He hopes that his innocence will indeed be demonstrated for all to see,” it added.

Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza confirmed to TimesLIVE that the statement was legitimate and that the appeal had been withdrawn.