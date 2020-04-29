South Africa

Man found with illicit cigarettes and sexual performance-enhancing pills worth over R1.5m

29 April 2020 - 08:16 By Iavan Pijoos
The recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.
The recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.
Image: Saps

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Tzaneen after he was found in possession of illicit cigarettes, sexual performance-enhancing pills and other stolen goods worth over R1.5m, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested at a house in the CBD during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday morning.

During a search of the house, 84 boxes containing illicit cigarettes, 1,319 sexual performance-enhancing pills and cash amounting to more than R60,000 were recovered, Mojapelo said.

Four vehicles, a Ford Ranger, Audi, Chrysler and Hyundai Elantra were confiscated.

Mojapelo said the recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.

The man is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Control Act and the selling of unregistered sexual enhancement medicine.

MORE

Trio arrested for 'smuggling' almost 500,000 cigarettes into SA

Three men have been arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal after they were caught transporting 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique on Thursday
News
1 week ago

Kitchen bootlegger feels the heat after cops swoop on his pricey stash

Normal price, R65. Lockdown price from a profiteer's kitchen counter in Cape Town: R200.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  3. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  4. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  5. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X