'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools

An invitation by the basic education department to the public to send through the most important questions they would like to ask minister Angie Motshekga when she addresses the nation has opened a can of worms.

The department was inundated with tweets from parents and teachers who overwhelmingly called for schools to remain closed because of serious concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Some described the reopening of schools as “suicidal” and “a recipe for disaster”.

Smangaliso Sibiya, a teacher in KwaMashu, north of Durban, said at his school there were 350 grade 8 pupils in five classes, some without desks.

“Those who have [desks] are seated in threes. They do not have textbooks and the few that they have are shared,” he said.