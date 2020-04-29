WATCH | 'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester

Although she is based in Rustenburg, in the North West, Mdlalose was deployed to Gauteng to be a tester as the province needed as many healthcare workers as possible, being at the time the epicentre of the virus in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a mass-scale testing and screening campaign around the country at the end of March. This has seen thousands of healthcare workers and support staff on the ground.

"I don't want to be a hero," says Mdlalose, who attends to both mass screening and testing stations across the province and in the homes of private patients every day.

She says as a Covid-19 tester, no two days are the same.

Mdlalose hopes to do her bit to ''save the country'', adding that she does not regret leaving her family to fulfil her duties.