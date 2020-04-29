South Africa

What exactly does level 4 mean? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to explain tonight

29 April 2020 - 17:15 By TimesLIVE
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will address the nation on Wednesday evening to clarify level 4 lockdown regulations.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

South Africans should get a better understanding of what level 4 restrictions mean from 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is scheduled to address a briefing on the new level of lockdown restrictions, which kick in from Friday May 1.

This article will be updated later to include a live video of the briefing.

The country's current nationwide lockdown is set at level 5, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing last week that level 4 restrictions allowed for an easing back to work for some industries and some civil liberties. However, the specifics have not yet been fully explained.

A short statement announcing Dlamini-Zuma's address said the minister — whose department is responsible for gazetting the lockdown regulations — would “give a detailed briefing on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions”.

The briefing was initially scheduled for 6pm, but a meeting of the national Covid-19 command council, chaired by Ramaphosa, finished later than expected on Wednesday. The briefing was therefore moved to 7.30pm.

