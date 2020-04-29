South Africa

Woman injured as taxi and defence force vehicle collide

29 April 2020 - 10:39 By Iavan Pijoos
Soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry on March 23 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

One person was injured in a collision between a taxi and a defence force vehicle in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened on Main Road in Eldorado Park about 6am.

A woman occupant in the taxi was injured and was transported to hospital, Minnaar said.

The accident was under investigation.

