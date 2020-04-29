South Africa

You can run, walk and cycle under level 4 - but under strict conditions

29 April 2020 - 20:07 By Matthew Savides
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday night that running and walking would be allowed under level 4 restrictions.
Image: GCIS
"You can cycle, you can run, you can walk."
 
This is according to cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday night, as she detailed what movements were allowed under level 4 lockdown restrictions, which kick in from Friday.
 
"You can leave and go and exercise," said Dlamini-Zuma, adding that this was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

"Under these regulations, you can cycle, you can run, you can walk - but it will have to be within your neighbourhood, within 5km radius of your home. And it will not be under organised groups - you can't run as a club or a group. You can ... do it between 6am and 9am," she said.

Social distancing was still paramount, she said.

Earlier in the briefing, Dlamini-Zuma said South Africans made more than 70,000 submissions to the government over the proposed regulations under level 4 of the nationwide lockdown. Over 22,000 of these people "wanted exercise".

 

"We still expect everyone to be at home, and we will then mention the exceptions and that you may only leave home if you are doing to work or perform any function allowed under level 4," she said.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains SA's level 4 restrictions

South Africans should get a better understanding of what level 4 restrictions mean from 7.30pm on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize on level 4, testing and 'hard lockdown'

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday outlined the progress made in flattening the Covid-19 curve and the reasons behind easing the lockdown to ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Confusion over back-to-school dates — education DG says one thing, deputy minister gives different date

The department of basic education appeared to backtrack on Wednesday from the announcement that schools would partially reopen for certain pupils ...
News
7 hours ago

X