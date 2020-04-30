South Africa

300 new Covid-19 cases in SA, no new deaths recorded

30 April 2020 - 20:01 By TimesLIVE
SA's latest Covid-19 stats were released on Thursday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed to 5,647, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This was an increase of 297 cases from the day before. No new deaths were reported.

The new figures were based on a total number of 207,530 tests, of which 10,403 were done in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the country recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the tally surged by 354 cases to a total of 5,350. There were also an additional 10 deaths recorded, taking the total to 103.

On Thursday, the ministry said that the Western Cape was still the country's epicentre, with 2,342 cases. Gauteng was next with 1,446 and KwaZulu-Natal with 980. No new cases were reported in the Northern Cape.

The provincial breakdown was provided as:

  • Western Cape — 2,342 (up from 2,315);
  • Gauteng — 1,446 (up from 1,408);
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 980 (up from 956);
  • Eastern Cape — 647 (up from 630);
  • Free State — 116 (up from 113);
  • Mpumalanga — 36 (up from 31);
  • Limpopo — 32 (up from 31);
  • North West — 31 (up from 29); and
  • Northern Cape — 17 (no change).

