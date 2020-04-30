South Africa

Covid-19 'kills' Cosmopolitan publisher founded by Jane Raphaely

30 April 2020 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
Associated Media founder and chairperson Jane Raphaely in her office in Cape Town in 2012.
Associated Media founder and chairperson Jane Raphaely in her office in Cape Town in 2012.
Image: The Times/Halden Krog
'Cosmopolitan' is one of four magazines that will disappear.
'Cosmopolitan' is one of four magazines that will disappear.
Image: Associated Media Publishing

Covid-19 has plunged a dagger into the heart of magazine publisher Associated Media, CEO Julia Raphaely said on Thursday.

Raphaely — daughter of Jane Raphaely, who founded the company in Cape Town in 1982 — said the company would cease trading on Friday.

Its magazine stable comprises Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels.

In a statement announcing the company's closure, Julia Raphaely said after taking the reins from her mother she had set out to transform Associated to meet the challenges the entire publishing industry faced.

“Although every effort was made to achieve this, the unexpected and devastating impact of Covid-19 ... has made it impossible to continue trading, despite large amounts of personal funds having gone into [Associated]," she said.

Associated Media CEO Julia Raphaely
Associated Media CEO Julia Raphaely
Image: Associated Media

The lockdown had closed printing and distribution channels, halted advertising spend and made it impossible to host events for the foreseeable future, she said.

“This is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make,” said Raphaely. “For the last 38 years, [Associated] has been one of SA's leading publishers, and our titles have been part of many people's lives.

“It's a big blow for magazine media brands in SA, as they hold a special place in our country. We never thought this day would come, but we are left with no choice.”

Raphaely said she was “trying to minimise the negative financial implications this terrible outcome will cause to creditors and staff”.

READ MORE

Edcon enters business rescue after losing R2bn during SA’s lockdown

The embattled retailer says that the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in R2bn in lost sales
Business
1 day ago

Employers urged to apply for UIF benefits for millions of employees

Only a fraction of the almost 2-million companies registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund have applied for the Covid-19 relief benefits on ...
News
1 day ago

Deliveries won’t be enough to save SA's ailing restaurant industry

Level 4 of lockdown will see eateries reopen for deliveries only. Chef Liam Tomlin of the acclaimed Chefs Warehouse group tells us why this isn't the ...
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X