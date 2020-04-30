COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Smokers livid: 'NDZ has overruled the president'

April 30 2020 - 07:34

Smokers livid as ciggies banned under level 4 lockdown

Smokers are fuming over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's announcement on Wednesday night that the sale of cigarette and tobacco products will not be allowed under level 4 of lockdown, which will start on Friday.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister said the sale of cigarettes was opposed by about 2,000 people who engaged the government on the lockdown regulations.

“We took into consideration and debated the matter and decided that we must continue as we are when it comes to cigarettes and tobacco products and we shouldn't open up the sale,” said the minister, adding that the reason for the continued ban is “health-related.”