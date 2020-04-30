South Africa

Fort Hare to provide 12,000 student laptops

30 April 2020 - 15:26 By Herald Reporter
The University of Fort Hare is providing 12,000 laptops on a loan-to-buy basis to help students forced to study remotely by the coronavirus pandemic.
The University of Fort Hare is providing 12,000 laptops on a loan-to-buy basis to help students forced to study remotely by the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Pixabay/Lalmch

To help students with online remote learning, the University of Fort Hare is providing 12,000 laptops - on a loan-to-buy basis - which come with a modem and data to those who do not own the necessary devices.

University spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said online learning was necessary because of the disruption of the academic programme by the Covid-19 pandemic and the daily escalation of infection rates, particularly in the Eastern Cape, reports HeraldLIVE.

“The university will incorporate online and remote learning models as one of the delivery strategies for its programmes - applicable during this period as well as post-lockdown - to recover the academic year,” Mapukata said.

The devices will be made available to students who do not yet own a laptop and the cost will be debited to students’ fee accounts.

In addition, the university will provide students and staff with monthly data.

Mapukata said the university was not in a position to switch over fully to online teaching and learning.

“However, learning materials continue to be uploaded on Blackboard and a moratorium has been placed on all assessments.

“When it is safe to bring students back to campus, the university will pursue blended delivery methods which will require our students to have all the tools necessary to recover lost time.”

She said they were aware this would not solve all the diﬃculties students were encountering, but that the shift would equip students with new skills and ﬂexible working and learning practices, and help to catapult the university into a new dispensation of fully digitised systems and processes.

“Ensuring that every student has a laptop and data will signiﬁcantly bolster teaching, learning, supervision and research activities that are now under way through our online learning management system.”

MORE

Hong Kong scientists say new antiviral coating protects surfaces for 90 days

Researchers at a Hong Kong university say they have developed an antiviral coating which could provide 90 days of "significant" protection against ...
News
2 days ago

Students and landlords struggle with rents during Covid-19 lockdown

While some frustrated students are being asked to fork out for rent at month-end despite the lockdown, landlord Pumla Mgidi has taken a different ...
News
8 hours ago

Wits experts suggest healthy people under 50 be allowed out of lockdown

With the country on the brink of an adjusted lockdown, two local experts have proposed a model in which healthy people below 50 would basically come ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread South Africa

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
X