Going back to work? These are the new rules for staff and companies

Free cloth face masks, spaces or physical barriers between workers, loo queues, paper towels, sore throat screening and no discrimination against those who test positive for Covid-19.

These are among a raft of measures that companies permitted to operate under lockdown regulations will have to take to mitigate or eliminate the transmission of the virus in the workplace.

The regulations, signed by labour minister Thulas Nxesi, were published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday. They will change the way staff interact in the office and with customers.