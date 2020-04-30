How Elon Musk tweets fuelled scramble for malaria medication

Writing in JAMA Internal Medicine on Wednesday, lead author Michael Liu from Oxford University said: “We know that high-profile endorsements matter in advertising, so it stands to reason that these endorsements could spur people to seek out these medications.”

Liu's study used Google Trends, a public archive of aggregate Google searches, to track searches originating from the US between February 1 and March 29 related to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

“We specifically wanted to know if people were looking to buy these drugs, instead of just looking to learn more about them,” said co-author John Ayers of the University of California San Diego.

The study tracked all Google searches mentioning “chloroquine” or “hydroxychloroquine” in combination with “buy”, “order”, “Walmart”, “eBay” or “Amazon”.

The team then compared these phrases' search frequency with a hypothetical scenario in which there were no high-profile endorsements, based on historical search trends for the same terms.

Even after widespread reports of a fatal chloroquine poisoning in Arizona on March 23, searches for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were 212% and 1,167% greater than expected until the end of observation on March 29.