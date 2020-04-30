IN MEMES | Mzansi tweets scenarios of what could happen at schools after lockdown
While parents, guardians and politicians are up in arms over the proposed plan to allow pupils to return to school, social media users have shared some funny scenarios of what could happen at school in a time of Covid-19.
The education department on Wednesday said matrics and grade 7 pupils will be returning to school on May 18.
Other grades are expected to return over the weeks between May and July as lockdown restrictions gradually ease, with grade R pupils expected to go back on July 15.
As of Thursday morning, SA has 5,350 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths.
Here is a snapshot of some of the funny scenarios that tweeps came up with.
Kids cough like this but you wanna open up schools???? pic.twitter.com/nDxx5x9ACX— Aizen (@johndavids_635) April 29, 2020
“Ma’am! Sarah says my mask is fake and I’m going to die” pic.twitter.com/ZWJtRv8b9G— Mbadweiser (@C_Mbadu) April 29, 2020
"I don't like my mask"— spider-man (@ughramik) April 29, 2020
"I don't like mine either, wanna swap?"
“Ma’am. Ma’am. Ma’am. Ma’am. Ma’am”— Mbadweiser (@C_Mbadu) April 29, 2020
“YES!”
“Melusi isn’t wearing his mask properly”
“Melusi...”
“Sorry ma’am”
😭😭😭
“It has come to our attention that some of you are playing kiss me through the mask games during break time. This is completely UNACCEPTABLE! Any pupils found to be kissing each other through their masks will be in trouble.”— Mbadweiser (@C_Mbadu) April 29, 2020
*assembly giggles*
" Ma'am Lethabo coughed on me because I didin want to borrow him my pencil " 😭😭 yohwe what a time for bullies— bh. (@BassieHuma) April 29, 2020
Teacher : Bonolo mask le sanitizer di kae ?— SiR Gipey (@GopolangSemenya) April 29, 2020
Bonolo : pic.twitter.com/Ol8qJiSZXp
Teacher : where’s your musk sweetie? Little ngwana: pic.twitter.com/FPeZLRq40B— 𝓐𝓶𝔂 (@Cirha_Amanda) April 29, 2020