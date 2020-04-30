South Africa

IN MEMES | Mzansi tweets scenarios of what could happen at schools after lockdown

30 April 2020 - 10:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Parents bring their kids to school wearing protective face masks in Bangkok, Thailand. South African schools are preparing to resume, prompting mixed reactions from parents.
Image: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

While parents, guardians and politicians are up in arms over the proposed plan to allow pupils to return to school, social media users have shared some funny scenarios of what could happen at school in a time of Covid-19.

The education department on Wednesday said matrics and grade 7 pupils will be returning to school on May 18.

Other grades are expected to return over the weeks between May and July as lockdown restrictions gradually ease, with grade R pupils expected to go back on July 15.

As of Thursday morning, SA has 5,350 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths.

Here is a snapshot of some of the funny scenarios that tweeps came up with.

