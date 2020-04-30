Lockdown heightens risk of gender-based violence, says Ramaphosa

“This calls for heightened responsiveness, greater awareness and practical measures to assist women who find themselves in vulnerable situations,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa made these remarks on Thursday at a meeting of the interim committee on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The steering committee, which comprises government and civil society delegates, presented reports detailing progress in the implementation of an emergency action plan on GBVF.

The action plan, which was launched by Ramaphosa in September last year, aims to combat violence against women and children through a co-ordinated government and civil society.

Ramaphosa said the protection of the rights of women and children was fundamentally tied to the country's sense of nationhood.

“SA is one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman.

“Gender-based violence impacts black and white, young and old, rich and poor, heterosexual and people with diverse sexual orientation, gender-conforming or non-gender conforming, urban and rural.”