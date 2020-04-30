Mzansi on level 4 lockdown: 'How is this logical?'
South Africans continue to flood social media with questions and concerns following co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's address on Wednesday.
The minister detailed gazetted regulations that will take effect on Friday when SA moves from "hard" lockdown to level 4 lockdown.
This means that some economic activity will resume, with more than 1-million South Africans expected to return to work.
Employers were urged to adhere to strict rules of hygiene and social distancing to ensure the safety of employees. Among those who will resume their duties include retail workers at shops opening for the sale of winter clothes.
Restaurants were also given a short lifeline and will be allowed to sell cooked food for delivery to customers only - sit-down dining is not allowed.
Public transport operations will be expanded to cater for increased demand, but will operate under strict conditions.
The three-hour window between 6am and 9am during which people are allowed to exercise came under heavy scrutiny, with some saying it defeats the purpose of social distancing.
Critics said the eased regulations “looked a lot like level 1", while others questioned the country's readiness to resume some movement.
The 5 km and 6-9 am jogging rule is based on the latest scientific research. Scientists warn that if people run further or exercise in the afternoons millions will die.— Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) April 29, 2020
Level 4 is starting to look a lot like level 1. pic.twitter.com/A4nX4SpWK9— Rushé (@Rushe_C) April 29, 2020
Level 4 everything is happening so fast I'm really starting to feel scared pic.twitter.com/E0AklgJWR8— The Unknown Empress (@MissMaylands) April 29, 2020
In basic language, level 4 simply means sending people back into the streets and hope for the best#Level4Restrictions pic.twitter.com/Jp7yomwfRt— KalahariScripts (@JabaMogomotsi) April 29, 2020
You can exercise under level4 restrictions... As long as you ALL exercise at the same time in the streets. Because that is better for social distancing?— Andrew Fraser (@Arfness) April 29, 2020
How is this logical?
Online stores are level 3... but physical stores are level 4?! pic.twitter.com/TSikTf7AFv— uhuru (@NotYetUhuru_) April 29, 2020
Whatever you do, don’t run a meter more than 5km. There’ll be police officers running behind you with measuring tape, and if you go over, it’s prison for you. And don’t be caught outside moving your legs briskly after 09h00.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 29, 2020
I’m being saracstic in case if isn’t clear.
So let me get this right, you put the whole country out on the streets at the same time for exercise for three hours a day between 6am-9am while the virus is “resting”— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) April 29, 2020