Mzansi on level 4 lockdown: 'How is this logical?'

South Africans continue to flood social media with questions and concerns following co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's address on Wednesday.

The minister detailed gazetted regulations that will take effect on Friday when SA moves from "hard" lockdown to level 4 lockdown.

This means that some economic activity will resume, with more than 1-million South Africans expected to return to work.