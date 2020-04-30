South Africa

Mzansi on level 4 lockdown: 'How is this logical?'

30 April 2020 - 12:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma outlined the details of level 4 lockdown on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS

South Africans continue to flood social media with questions and concerns following co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's address on Wednesday.

The minister detailed gazetted regulations that will take effect on Friday when SA moves from "hard" lockdown to level 4 lockdown.

This means that some economic activity will resume, with more than 1-million South Africans expected to return to work.

You can run, walk and cycle under level 4 - but under strict conditions

"You can cycle, you can run, you can walk."
News
18 hours ago

Employers were urged to adhere to strict rules of hygiene and social distancing to ensure the safety of employees. Among those who will resume their duties include retail workers at shops opening for the sale of winter clothes.

Restaurants were also given a short lifeline and will be allowed to sell cooked food for delivery  to customers only - sit-down dining is not allowed.

Public transport operations will be expanded to cater for increased demand, but will operate under strict conditions.

The three-hour window between 6am and 9am during which people are allowed to exercise came under heavy scrutiny, with some saying it defeats the purpose of social distancing.

Critics said the eased regulations “looked a lot like level 1", while others questioned the country's readiness to resume some movement.

