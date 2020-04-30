Mzansi responds to school plan: 'Cancel 2020 academic year'

South Africans have expressed concerns about the department of basic education's readiness to resume its academic activities on May 18, following a virtual address by the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli.

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 will be the first to be phased in.

Addressing parliament's basic education oversight committee, Mweli detailed protective measures put in place to ensure the safety of pupils, teachers and other staff.

These include the provisions of PPE for workers who will be tasked with cleaning the schools, masks, sanitisers and the replacement of pit latrines.