Mzansi responds to school plan: 'Cancel 2020 academic year'

30 April 2020 - 07:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pupils in grades 12 and seven will be the first to return to school after lockdown.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

South Africans have expressed concerns about the department of basic education's readiness to resume its academic activities on May 18, following a virtual address by the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli.

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 will be the first to be phased in. 

Addressing parliament's basic education oversight committee, Mweli detailed protective measures put in place to ensure the safety of pupils, teachers and other staff.

These include the provisions of PPE for workers who will be tasked with cleaning the schools, masks, sanitisers and the replacement of pit latrines.  

Schools will be required to observe social distancing by limiting the numbers to 40 per classroom and overcrowded schools will be provided with mobile classes.

Children with underlying conditions such as asthma will be exempt from attending school and will make use of e-learning, said Mweli.

Mid-year examinations have been cancelled to allow teachers and learners more time to catch up.

Many on social media said they feared it was still too early to resume the 2020 academic year, while some said the department was not ready to facilitate e-learning for learners with underlying conditions.

Here's a glimpse into some of the views shared on Twitter:

